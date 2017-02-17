The first song from Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara will be released on Friday, February 17. V Harikrishna has composed the music for the track titled Yaarivanu Kannadadhavnu, which is shot in Sydney and Melbourne.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 12: Anvitha is the winner of the Zee TV Kannada's show

V Harikrishna has roped in popular Telugu music director and singer Devi Sri Prasad to sing the song. Director Santhosh Ananddram has written the number, which is the introductory track of Puneeth Rajkumar.

It is said to be an energetic number composed keeping Puneeth Rajkumar's image in mind. The actor will be seen in a power-packed dance in the track. Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who has done an important role in the Kannada film, is also part of the track.

However, the complete album of Raajakumara will be revealed in March.

Buzz on Twitter

The fans of Puneeth Rajkumar are all excited about the song release. They have already started a trend on Twitter using the hashtag -- #RK1stSongMania. The online fan clubs of the actor are putting in extra effort to ensure that the news of the song release becomes the talk of the town.

It may be recalled that the teaser of Raajakumara was revealed earlier and had been met with positive reviews.

Raajakumara has Priya Anand in the female lead, while Ananth Nag, Prakash Raj, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar, Honnavalli Krishna, Chitra Shenoy, Anil, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash and others in the supporting roles.

The film has Venkatesh Anguraj's cinematography and KM Prakash's editing. Vijay Kiragandur-produced film will hit the screens by the end of March.