The movie teasers of Puneeth Rajkumar's much-awaited Raajakumara and Yogesh's Duniya 2 were released on the New Year's eve. Both the Kannada clips have managed to garner stupendous response from the viewers.

Raajakumara

The teaser of Raajakumara introduces the key characters. Achyuth Kumar, Bhargavi Narayan, Chithra Shenoy, Ashok, Aruna Balraj, Vijayalakshmi Singh, late Anil, Honnavalli Krishna, Rangayana Raghu, Chikanna, Dattanna, Sadhu Kokila, Avinash, Ananth Nag, Prakash Raj and film's heroine Priya Anand along with Sarath Kumar are part of the clip. The video has a good background score.

Santhosh Ananddram of Mr and Mrs Ramachari fame has written the action movie, which is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film has KM Prakash's editing, Venkatesh Anguraj's cinematography and V Harikrishna's music. The Kannada flick will be out on January 26.

Duniya 2

Suri's debut movie Duniya had catapulted Vijay to fame. The movie was produced by actor Yogesh's father TP Siddaraju. In the second part, Yogi is playing the lead which is written and directed by Hari. Hithaa Chandrashekhar is playing the female lead in the movie, which will be out in the month of February.

While the teaser of Raajakumara has got over 1.5 lakh hits with over 4,300 likes for the clip so far, the video clip of Duniya 2 is yet to get attention of the audience in big numbers as it has just garnered close to 12,000 hits in the same time period.