The stage is set for the launch of audio and trailer of Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara. The makers will unveil both the songs and the video of the forthcoming Kannada movie on Monday, March 6.

Raajakumara has the music by V Harikrishna. It is his ninth movie with Puneeth Rajkumar. Their collaboration is known for delivering mass and melodious tracks and some of their successful albums are Jackie, Raaj – The Showman, Anna Bond, etc.

The audience have already got a glimpse to the album Raajakumara as Yaarivanu Kannadadhavnu single was unveiled last month and met with stupendous response. Popular South Indian musician Devi Sri Prasad has sung the track. The latest album is likely to have around 5-6 songs, although the makers have not revealed it yet.

Coming to the trailer, the audience can expect a power-packed video that tries to showcase the best moments of Raajakumara's album. It is said that the clip is centred around Puneeth Rajkumar's character and viewers can expect to get glimpses to Priya Anand, Ananth Nag, Prakash Raj and Sarath Kumar's characters in the flick.

The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur on the banner of Hombale Films. Santhosh Ananddram of Mr and Mrs Ramachari fame has written and directed Raajakumara which has Venkatesh Anguraj's cinematography and KM Prakash's editing.

The movie has been shot in Australia, Kuala Lumpur, Goa, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi. A portion of the film has been shot in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The movie is likely to be released on March 17 on the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday.