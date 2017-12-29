Producer Munirathna seems to be getting ready to pull off a casting coup of sorts. The leading Sandalwood producer has set his eyes on a historical subject.

At a recent press meet, Munirathna revealed he has a story ready on Chandra Gupta Maurya, the founder of the Maurya empire in India. The icing on the cake is he is planning to cast three big names from the Kannada films industry – Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep.

Although he is yet to have serious discussions with the trio, Munirathna is of the opinion that it would be an ideal casting for the mega-budget film. As far as the roles are concerned, he wishes to have Puneeth Rajkumar in the role of the Maurya king, Upendra as Chanakya and Kiccha Sudeep as Alexander.

The complete story will be ready by June 2018 and he may make a formal announcement on the film once the director is finalised. Irrespective of whether the aforementioned actors are associated with the project, the film is definitely going to be made, he affirmed.

Muniratha is one of the leading producers of Sandalwood. He has made movies like Kambalahalli, Katari Veera Surasundarangi, Rakta Kanneeru and Anatharu.

Currently, the producer is bankrolling the multi-starrer Kurukshetra, which stars Darshan, Ambareesh, V Ravichandran, Sneha, Meghana Raj, Nikhil Gowda and others. The story is narrated from the perspective of Duryodhana from the Hindu epic Mahabharatha.