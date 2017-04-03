Puneeth Rajkumar, who is basking in the success of his latest movie Raajakumara, paid a surprise visit to the sets of Sudeep and his brother Shivaraj Kumar's forthcoming movie, The Villain.

Filming is currently taking place in Minerva Mills Grounds in Bengaluru.

The Power Star reportedly had a great interaction with Kiccha Sudeep and director Prem, with whom he shares a cordial relationship.

Sources say that Telugu actor Srikanth, who plays an important role in the movie, was also on the sets and bonded with the Power Star of Sandalwood. It may be recalled that Kiccha paid a surprise visit to the sets of Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara. They reportedly had a quality time on the sets.

Coming to The Villain, the film has Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar in the leads. Shruti Hariharan is said to be playing an important role, while talks with Amy Jackson are on for the female lead character.

The Kannada film is the directorial comeback of Prem and the project is bankrolled by CR Manohar. The first look of the movie was released on Saturday, 1 April.

Sudeep has gone in for a newer hairdo for The Villain and he will be seen in three distinct avatars in the flick. On the other hand, Shivaraj Kumar is sporting a pony tail in Prem's film.

Coming to Puneeth Rajkumar, his Raajakumara, which was released on March 24, is doing well at the box office.