A 34-year-old Pune techie allegedly murdered his wife and committed suicide after he found that she was discussing his infertility on WhatsApp, the police said on Thursday.

Also read: Bengaluru man arrested for Capgemini software engineer's murder in Pune

Rakesh Balasaheb Gangurde, 34, and Sonali Rakesh Gangurde, 28, were found dead in their Shivsai Apartments house in Hadapsar, Pune. Rakesh left a suicide note saying that he was undergoing fertility treatment since they did not have any child, and that it angered him that his wife shared details of their medical history with friends and relatives on social media.

"As per the purported suicide note left by Rakesh, he was not happy with Sonali, who used to discuss details of family planning and other marital details with her friends on social media and that prompted him to take the drastic step," a police officer was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

The couple had been married for six years. He also allegedly confessed to strangling his wife to death before killing himself.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple fought over the matter frequently, the police said. The police believe that the couple fought on Wednesday again, after which Rakesh decided to kill his wife.

Sonali's mother, Chhaya Pawar, had called her daughter on Wednesday but did not get any response. She later told her son Harshal, who also lives in Pune, to check up on his sister.

The doors of Rakesh and Sonali's house were locked from inside when Harshal reached there. He reached the police in Hadaspar who then broke it open.

They found Sonali's body in the hall, while Rakesh had hung himself from a ceiling fan in the bedroom.

Rakesh worked for Swargate, a private IT firm. Sonali was a computer engineer. She had stopped working for the past few months, the police said. Both of them hailed from Nasik.

According to some other reports, Rakesh had resigned from his job a month ago and was looking to take up a better assignment in Surat.