After two engineers were murdered within the span of just a few days in Pune in January, software companies in the city are enforcing new measures to ensure better security for their women employees. The city, which has become a hub of tech companies in the recent years, has been jolted out of its peaceful ambience after Infosys engineer Rasila Raju OP, and Antara Das, an employee of Capegemini, were found dead at their respective office premises.

Raju, a 25-year-old woman software engineer from Kerala, was murdered at the Infosys campus on Sunday, January 30, by a security guard at the office after she spurned his advances. The tech firm, which has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to Raju's family, and promised all assistance in police investigation, has tightened the security at its campus.

Women employees have been provided with laptops and work-from-home options to minimise late night stays, an employee of Infosys at its Hinjewadi office, where the murder took place, told International Business Times, India. "We have also been asked to suggest security measures that can be implemented soon, which is making me feel safe," the software engineer, who chose to remain anonymous, added.

Capegemini, located at Talwade, has become firm with its rules after Das was killed by Santosh Kumar on December 24 for rejecting his proposal. The company has made it compulsory for women employees to register their names when they leave the office premises.

"I live within the office campus, and it's mandatory for us to return to the campus by 8 pm,"

Shreya Kolay, a Capgemini employee, told IBTimes India. "Employees who live off campus have to travel in the office buses along with the security personnel."

While many working women and students in Pune continue to find the city safe, they do feel that offices can provide better security measures. "I find Pune safer than any other city and want to work here. But I will feel better if companies do a rigorous background check of the guards and drivers who they hire," Teerna Mukherjee, a student of Symbiosis Institute of Design, said.

The idea is echoed by others as well, including Snigdha Banerjee, a senior associate at IBM, Pune. "Meticulous background checks of the support staff is a big way in which such crimes can be avoided in a company," she emphasises.