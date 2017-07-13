A software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, who had joined an IT firm in Pune just three days ago, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a city hotel. The techie has been identified as Gopikrishna Guruprasad and he is survived by his parents and a sister.

The police said that the techie had left a suicide note in the hotel room, in which he spoke about how there was no job security in the IT industry. The suicide note read: "In IT there is no job security. I'm worried a lot about my family," reported the Indian Express.

Assistant police inspector Dilip Jaisingkar who went to the hotel after receiving a call about the suicide spoke to the daily and explained: "He had started working for Pitney Bowes company on July 9 and the company had made arrangements for him at the hotel. Around 1.40 am on Wednesday, he jumped from the balcony of his sixth-floor room. Two on-duty security guards heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot. They informed the hotel manager, who in turn informed us. We called the ambulance and he was rushed to the hospital. He was declared dead before arrival."

Jaisingkar also said that the body of the 25-year-old techie has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and the police intend to speak to the deceased's colleagues for further investigation. Before moving to Pune, Guruprasad had worked in Hyderabad and Delhi.

The techie's suicide once again brings to the fore the plight of the IT industry that is reeling under the pressure of mass layoffs. Numerous IT giants are said to have sacked hundreds of its employees in the last few weeks and it has been said that 56,000 IT employees could lose their jobs in 2017.

Seven IT firms – Indian and multinational brands — are said to be planning to cut jobs this year, which could affect 56,000 workers. The seven firms are Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and DXC Technology Co., and Capgemini, LiveMint had earlier reported.