An IT engineer was beaten to death on Friday in Pune by three men following a dispute over parking. The men struck down the young IT professional with an iron rod after he raised objections to park their vehicle in front of his gate.

The victim has been identified as Neville Battiwala. The 39-year-old engineer was partying with his friends in his house in Kondhwa on Friday night when he saw the drivers of a tours and travel company parking their vehicles in front of his house. Battiwala asked them to park the vehicles somewhere else. But the drivers were not ready to move their vehicles, and a heated exchange of words ensued which ended up in a bloody brawl.

The drivers allegedly hit Battiwala with an iron rod in the commotion. Even though the techie was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to injuries later. The post-mortem report suggested that the victim died due to multiple injuries.

The police have arrested the owner of the travel company, Sriganesh Raskar, and the two drivers Yogesh Kadwe and Vikram Bhombe on charges of murder.

"Battiwala often objected to it. On Friday night, the deceased had another argument with Raskar over the issue that led to the scuffle," the police said.

The police also added that the three accused had been parking their vehicles in front of the victim's house for many days.

Battiwala had moved to Pune two years back to work with a software firm.

Meanwhile, another IT professional was found dead along with his family, in Pune's Baner-Pashan area on Friday. Police suspect that it to be a case of suicide. The parents, along with their four-year-old son, were found dead in their apartment after neighbours alerted the police about the house being locked for many days.

"Either the husband and wife hanged themselves after killing the child or the husband killed his wife and son before taking his own life. We are ascertaining what prompted Patel to take this extreme step, and also the time of the deaths," a police officer was quoted as saying by The Hindu.