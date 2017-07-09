Kakkanad jail superintendent, Jaya Kumar has denied Vipinlal's statement which claimed jail officers along with Pulsar Suni forced him to write the letter to actor Dileep.

Vipinlal said the letter purportedly written by Suni to actor Dileep was actually written by him under pressure from jail officials. He said Suni also pressured him to write the letter.

But Kakkanad jail superintendent Jaya Kumar has denied his allegation saying there was no such intimidation from the jail officials. He said he had been regularly visiting the jail for the past few weeks and no prisoner has made any complaint.

"The investigation has been going on since the beginning of May and none of the prisoners have ever complained about any such pressure tactics from the part of jail officials. I have been going on rounds for the past few days. If something like that had happened then they could have complained to me," the Times of India quoted Jaya Kumar.

Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, had written a letter to Dileep in Malayalam on April 12. The copy of the alleged letter surfaced online with the seal of Office of the Superintendent District Jail, Ernakulam. In the letter, he mentioned that he was in need of money and requested the actor to give him the amount he had promised.

Here is a translated excerpt of the Malayalam letter: