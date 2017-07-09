Kakkanad jail superintendent, Jaya Kumar has denied Vipinlal's statement which claimed jail officers along with Pulsar Suni forced him to write the letter to actor Dileep.
Vipinlal said the letter purportedly written by Suni to actor Dileep was actually written by him under pressure from jail officials. He said Suni also pressured him to write the letter.
But Kakkanad jail superintendent Jaya Kumar has denied his allegation saying there was no such intimidation from the jail officials. He said he had been regularly visiting the jail for the past few weeks and no prisoner has made any complaint.
"The investigation has been going on since the beginning of May and none of the prisoners have ever complained about any such pressure tactics from the part of jail officials. I have been going on rounds for the past few days. If something like that had happened then they could have complained to me," the Times of India quoted Jaya Kumar.
Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, had written a letter to Dileep in Malayalam on April 12. The copy of the alleged letter surfaced online with the seal of Office of the Superintendent District Jail, Ernakulam. In the letter, he mentioned that he was in need of money and requested the actor to give him the amount he had promised.
Here is a translated excerpt of the Malayalam letter:
Dileepetta, this is Suni and I am writing this from jail. The person who will hand over this letter doesn't have any idea about the case. Before I went to the court to surrender, I had come to your shop in Kakkanad. I was told that you were in Aluva. I am writing this letter as I want to save five other people who trusted me. Even your enemies have approached me with pieces of advice.
You could have even sent an advocate for me. I had even contacted Nadirshah, but didn't get any response from him. Please tell me what should I do now? You can consider me as a friend or enemy, but right now, all I need is money. You can send someone to meet me, and I will wait for three more days to get your response. Also, let me know if I should believe Nadhirshah or not.
You have to take a decision soon. I am not asking you to give the full amount you promised in one go. You can settle the payment in five months. I will call Nadhirshah, and I want an answer then.
Whatever be your decision, please let me know. If you are ready to accept my condition, then you can inform Vishnu, who will hand over this letter to you. I am doing this as I am in need of money. I tried to meet you many times, but couldn't."