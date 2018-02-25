Veteran actress Sridevi's sudden demise came as a shock to the film fraternity and fans. The reason behind her death is said to be cardiac arrest. However, the what caused this sudden cardiac arrest is under speculation.

According to Mayo Clinic, a sudden cardiac arrest can occur due to following reasons:

A family history of coronary artery disease

High blood pressure

High blood cholesterol

Diabetes

A sedentary lifestyle

Drinking too much alcohol (more than two drinks a day)



There's a chance of the actress being stressed because of her daughter Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, as she was attending the shoots of the movie. The stress might have led to the massive cardiac arrest.

A renowned doctor told IBTimes India without wishing to be named that at her age, traveling by air for more than two hours after any surgery can lead to pulmonary embolism. It can also be caused due to stress.

Pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs, caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from the legs or, rarely, other parts of the body. As the clots block blood flow to the lungs, this condition can be life-threatening.

It is to be noted that about a month ago Sridevi's lips caught the eyes of fans who speculated that she had gone under the knife and undergone a lip surgery.

So, there's a chance that the actress, who traveled all the way to Dubai to attend Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding soon after the surgery, might have suffered pulmonary embolism, as the doctor noted.

However, Sridevi had earlier denied having any lip surgery. She had also said: "I lead a systematic life. I am health conscious, I do power yoga, play tennis four days a week, control my diet and resist junk food, fried stuff, and sweets, even though I have a sweet tooth. And most importantly, I don't sweat the small stuff. All these bring a change in the appearance."