After becoming the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious Rs 150-crore club, superstar Mohanlal's Pulimurugan is all set to hit the theatres again, this time in 3D form.

The mega-budget entertainer which released on October 7, 2016, opened to a stupendous response from the audience. The action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein and Mohanlal's remarkable performances even at the age of 57 are said to be the highlights of the movie that was bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam. The 3D version is also expected to get positive response from the ardent fans of the superstar.

Meanwhile, in April 2017, the Vysakh directorial had also made Guinness World Record under the category of 'largest attendance at a 3D film screening' toppling the previous record of Hollywood movie Men in Black 3. The screening that happened at ADLUX Convention Centre in Angamaly, Kerala on April 12 was attended by a record-breaking 12,526 people, while the sci-fi sequel had only 6,819 viewers at Berlin's O2 World.

The advance booking for the action thriller is open on BookMyShow website for a few theatres in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Screening details in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram here:

Thiruvananthapuram

IMP Big Screen 2K 3D Dolby Atmos

06:30 PM || 09:30 PM

New Theatre Dolby Atmos: Thampanoor

02:30 PM || 06:00 PM

Kochi

Pan Cinemas: Nucleus Mall

01:15 PM || 05:45 PM

Casino Talkies A/C 2K 3D: Aluva

11:30 AM || 03:00 PM || 09:30 PM

Central Talkies: Thrippunithura

01:00 PM || 04:00 PM

Cinepolis: Centre Square Mall, Kochi

10:45 AM || 04:00 PM

EVM Kavitha Theatre 2K UFO: Ernakulam

12:00 PM || 06:00 PM || 09:00 PM

Majestic Theatre 2K 3D A/C DTS Narakkal

12:00 PM || 06:30 PM

The storyline of Pulimurugan

Mohanlal plays the role of Murugan who lives in a village near the forest that is often attacked by wild animals, especially tigers. How he fights with the wild beasts to save the people of the village and what makes him unique from others forms the gist of the Vysakh-directorial. The movie has breathtaking visuals and action scenes.

Pulimurugan achievements