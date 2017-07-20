After becoming the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious Rs 150-crore club, superstar Mohanlal's Pulimurugan is all set to hit the theatres again, this time in 3D form.
The mega-budget entertainer which released on October 7, 2016, opened to a stupendous response from the audience. The action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein and Mohanlal's remarkable performances even at the age of 57 are said to be the highlights of the movie that was bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam. The 3D version is also expected to get positive response from the ardent fans of the superstar.
Meanwhile, in April 2017, the Vysakh directorial had also made Guinness World Record under the category of 'largest attendance at a 3D film screening' toppling the previous record of Hollywood movie Men in Black 3. The screening that happened at ADLUX Convention Centre in Angamaly, Kerala on April 12 was attended by a record-breaking 12,526 people, while the sci-fi sequel had only 6,819 viewers at Berlin's O2 World.
The advance booking for the action thriller is open on BookMyShow website for a few theatres in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
Screening details in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram here:
Thiruvananthapuram
- IMP Big Screen 2K 3D Dolby Atmos
06:30 PM || 09:30 PM
- New Theatre Dolby Atmos: Thampanoor
02:30 PM || 06:00 PM
Kochi
- Pan Cinemas: Nucleus Mall
01:15 PM || 05:45 PM
- Casino Talkies A/C 2K 3D: Aluva
11:30 AM || 03:00 PM || 09:30 PM
- Central Talkies: Thrippunithura
01:00 PM || 04:00 PM
- Cinepolis: Centre Square Mall, Kochi
10:45 AM || 04:00 PM
- EVM Kavitha Theatre 2K UFO: Ernakulam
12:00 PM || 06:00 PM || 09:00 PM
- Majestic Theatre 2K 3D A/C DTS Narakkal
12:00 PM || 06:30 PM
The storyline of Pulimurugan
Mohanlal plays the role of Murugan who lives in a village near the forest that is often attacked by wild animals, especially tigers. How he fights with the wild beasts to save the people of the village and what makes him unique from others forms the gist of the Vysakh-directorial. The movie has breathtaking visuals and action scenes.
Pulimurugan achievements
- Even before the movie's theatrical release, the makers had released Pulimurugan 3D game, a mobile application for Android smartphone users featuring a fight between Murugan and a tiger.
- Mohanlal had announced that the beautiful stories that took place during the making of Pulimurugan will be available for the public to read in the form of a book, titled Pulimurugan - Box officeilek Oru Garjanam. "Pulimurugan, a film that made box office history, has some beautiful stories to tell...stories of hardships, creativity and struggles that never been revealed so far. But we are not going to keep those secrets for long. An exciting book is coming to you," the superstar had earlier wrote on his Facebook page.