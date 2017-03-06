From 150-day success celebration of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, 100-day success meet of Nivin Pauly's Action Hero Biju, audio launch of Dileep's Georgettan's Pooram to the release of Mammootty's first-look poster from the upcoming movie Puthan Panam, and other news that made headlines the previous weekend.

Take a look at the newsmakers of March first weekend:

Pulimurugan 150 days celebration

Superstar Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan, which has become the first Malayalam movie to enter Rs 150 crore club also completed its 150 days theatrical run. The team of Pulimurugan held a success celebration on Saturday, March 4 at CIAL Convention Centre in Kochi that was graced by Kamalini Mukherjee, Namitha, Bala, Dileep, Prayaga Martin, Joshiy, Gopi Sunder, Vysakh, Tomichan Mulakupaadam, Master Ajas, Santhosh Keezhattoor and Anjali Aneesh Upasana, among many others.

Puthan Panam first look

The first-look poster of Ranjith directorial, Puthan Panam, featuring the stylish avatar of Mammootty has been released.

Good response for Oru Mexican Aparatha and Angamaly Diaries

The Malayalam movies Oru Mexican Aparatha and Angamaly Diaries, released on Friday, March 3, have been opened to positive response from the audience.

OMA climax scene on social media

Audience have been uploading the climax scene of Tovino Thomas' Oru Mexican Aparatha, and the team of OMA has warned people that action will be taken against people uploading and sharing the video clips from the Tom Emmatty directorial.

"We are getting to know that many are shooting Mexican Apparatha climax sequence on their phone and uploading it on Facebook and YouTube!!!!Please don't do this... We don't want another Premam episode!! Do we??? People who come across this activity on any social media please report it immediately and we have informed the cyber cell and we are taking the necessary actions to prevent it!! Offenders will be seriously prosecuted!!! Friends please share this to the maximum and let's prevent this immediately [sic]," actor Roopesh Peethambaran posted on his Facebook page.

Action Hero Biju 100 days

The 100-day success celebration of Nivin Pauly's realistic cop movie Action Hero Biju

was held at the Gokulam Park in Kochi on Sunday, March 5. The event was attended by

Hibi Eden, actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Neeraj Madhav, V Suresh Thampanoor, Rohini, Major Ravi, Ahaana Krishna, Kalidas Jayaram, Saiju Kurup, Kochupreman, Baby, Mary, directors Abrid Shine, Lal Jose, Dileesh Pothan, singer Vani Jayaram and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Georgettan's Pooram audio launch

The audio launch event of Dileep's comedy entertainer Georgettan's Pooram was held in

Thrissur on Sunday, March 5. The movie stars Dileep and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, and the grand event was graced by celebrities including Nadhirshah, Vinay Forrt,

Sathyan Anthikadm, VK Prakash, Malavika Nair and Gopi Sunder, among many others. During

the launch event, Dileep had even lashed out at media for cooking fake stories about his

alleged involvement in the abduction of the South Indian actress.

Georgettan's Pooram first song out

The video song, Jolium Kulium Illa, featuring Dileep, Sharafudheen, Vinay Forrt and few

others, have been released on YouTube. The three-minute-41-second video, shows the life

of four irresponsible youngsters, who spend their time watching movies, attending

functions, playing games, boozing, doing all crazy things and even helping the needed.

The video has been trending on third position on the video sharing site with over 1.3

lakh views within 17 hours of its release

Mohanlal joins B Unnikrishnan movie

Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of four back-to-back blockbusters, has joined the set of B Unnikrishnan's upcoming movie. The actor appears in a salt-and-pepper avatar in the big-budget movie, which has Tamil actors Vishal, and Hansika Motwani, and Telugu actors Srikanth and Rashi Khanna in significant roles.

Rima Kallingal praises Vaikom Vijayalakshmi

Recently, popular playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi had called off her wedding with Santhosh, with whom she got engaged on December 13. The wedding, scheduled for March 29, was cancelled after noticing changes in the behaviour of Santhosh, who had asked her to become a music teacher and forbade her from singing for movies or stage shows. After the news was confirmed, actress Rima Kallingal appreciated the singer for taking a bold move in following her dream. "Girls here is the role model you were all looking for. And boys, nobody is going to ask you to leave your career behind after marriage. So this is going to be difficult for you guys to grasp. But then here is the kind of woman who can be a true soulmate; equal in strength, passion, self worth, hard work and sharing responsibilities for life. #respect [sic]," Rima posted on her Facebook page.

Arya's The Great Father Motion poster

The Great Father new motion poster introducing Arya's character Andrews Eapen was released on the YouTube page of August Cinema on March 5. The video has been well accepted by the audience with over 3.8 lakh views, and is the top trending video on the video sharing website.

Rakshadikari Baiju First Look

The first-look poster of Biju Menon-starrer Rakshadikari Baiju has been released. The film is the directorial venture of Ranjan Pramod.