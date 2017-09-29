Since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico as a category 4 storm, the U.S. island has strugged severely. Around 1.5 million people are still without drinking water, 97% of the island is without including 58 out of 69 hospitals, and the damages from the storm are estimated to total from $40-85 billion.
Puerto Ricos Struggle By The Numbers
- September 29, 2017 11:53 IST
