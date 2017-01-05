Amid rising tensions between the governor's office and the Congress-led government in Puducherry, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday cancelled an order issued by the Chief Minister V. Narayanswamy's office over the usage of social media.

The latest development (of cancelling the circular) follows orders passed by the ruling party regarding the usage of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter for official announcements or communications, the Hindu reported.

On Thursday morning, Kiran Bedi cancelled the government's circular, which talked about restricting the use of social media for official purposes.

"If Puducherry has to be a progressive UT it cannot be retrograde in communications. Hence @CM_Puducherry's order stands cancelled," Bedi tweeted.

The circular from CM's office has cited security concerns over exchanging official communication on social media platforms as servers of these websites are located outside India, the Hindu added.