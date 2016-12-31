A pub, with several branches across India, has turned a much-talked-about drinking game into reality, offering beer at just Rs 31 every time Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Mitron" during his speech on the evening of Saturday, December 31. "Mitron," which means "friends" in Hindi, is a word often used by Modi in his speeches to refer to his audience.

With Modi set to address the nation at 7:30 pm on Saturday, a day after his 50-day deadline following demonetisation on November 8 ran out, people are both eager and apprehensive about what he may say. While rumours are already swirling that he may scrap the new Rs 2,000 note — something that is really a stretch to believe — others believe that he may provide a proper appraisal of how much black money has been rooted out and other good effects of demonetisation.

Modi has already launched a new app called BHIM, named after the architect of India's Constitution and Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar, to help people conduct cashless transactions. It now remains to be seen what else he has to say in his speech on Saturday.

It is in preparation for this speech of his that a nationwide hospitality chain is offering beer at a heavily discounted rate on Saturday. Social, owned by Impresario Hospitality, is offering beer at the reduced price from 7:30 pm to 8 pm on Saturday at all its outlets all across India every time Modi says "Mitron" in his speech.

An employee at Social told International Business Times, India, that the beer on offer is a pint of Kingfisher Premium, and people can avail this offer a maximum of three times. The offer also includes a shot of Gin sweet and sour for Rs 31 as well.

Though advertisement (see below) does not mention the details, the pub confirmed to IBTimes that the offer will be extended each time the PM says "Mitron".