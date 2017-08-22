Teachers are said to be one of the most respected professionals in the world as they play an important role in molding a student's life. However, a recent incident in a private school in Bengaluru will make you think otherwise, as a Physical Training (PT) teacher has been arrested for charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Most of the schools are quite strict when it comes to students being punctual. The 12-year-old girl reached the school 15 minutes late, and what followed next was a trauma for the teen.

"I dropped her to the school at around 9.15 am, but the school starts at 9 am. Around 15 minutes is spent in prayer on the ground. She was taken to a room at 9.15 am, there after what has happened nobody knows," Bangalore Mirror quoted the girl's father as saying.

According to reports, the girl was taken to a room where she was undressed and sexually abused. As the teacher threatened her with dire consequences if she opened about what transpired in the room, the 12-year-old girl was scared to reveal the incident to her family.

Despite all her efforts to remain mum, it was her elder sister, who saw some surprising marks on her body when the teen was changing her clothes. It was only then that the scared little girl shared about the traumatic experience.

Is the school trying to hide the real story?

After the girl opened up about the story, the girl's family went to the school, but the student was threatened by other teachers, asking her not to blame the PT teacher.

"Next working day, my wife and daughter went to school and met the PT teacher. He behaved strangely but kept saying that he did not do anything to my daughter. Meanwhile, other teachers tried to persuade my daughter and threatened not to blame the PT teacher," the father said.

"When the school management supported the PT teacher, my wife informed me about the incident and we filed a complaint with police on August 14," he added.

Such kind of things really draws a horrifying picture for girl students in India. This is not the first time that such incidents have happened, where teachers have sexually harassed students.