Often horror movies play on the viewers' minds leading to nightmares. These movies captivate the viewers from the beginning to the end. Most of the time, the viewers feel that these movies are mere fictions and it gives them a sigh of relief. But, what if they are not?

Read the frightening true stories behind some popular horror movies below:

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The 2005 horror movie starring Laura Linney and Tom Wilkinson is one of the scariest movies ever made. Many may have watched the movie but won't be aware of the fact that the horror movie is actually based on the real life story of a German woman, Anneliese Michel who was born on September 21, 1952.

At the age of 16, she began to experience convulsions and was diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy. She was also given psychiatric treatment but it didn't really help. After seeing her, a priest declared that she didn't look like an epileptic and that she was possessed by demons. As Annaliese's case worsened, exorcism sessions were performed on her.

According to The Telegraph, Anneliese mother revealed, "Anneliese was a kind, loving, sweet and obedient girl. But when she was possessed, it was something unnatural, something that you can't explain."

The Conjuring

The popular horror movie is based on the real-life story of Roger Perron and his wife Carolyn. It started in 1970 after they moved to their Rhode Island home with five daughters -- Andrea, Nancy, Christine, Cynthia, and April. Soon after they shifted, they started experiencing bizarre occurrences and whispers in the house.

The movie was based on Andrea Perron's two books and instances revealed by Lorraine Warren. According to The Independent, Perron revealed, "There was no exorcism [like in the film]. It was a séance that went very wrong. What they portrayed in the film was not what happened...It [the séance] was scarier. It was a terrifying night of my life."

Psycho

The popular 1960 horror movie, Psycho, is inspired by serial killer Ed Gein. His obsession with dead people started after his elder brother died in May 1944 due to a fire and mother died on December 1945 due to a stroke.

Ed reportedly admitted exhuming nine bodies and was put on trial for first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty for his mental condition. He spent the rest of his life in a mental hospital.

The Possession

The 2012 movie was inspired by real-life events. It was based on the haunted dybbuk box or an old wine box. The box reportedly belonged to a Holocaust survivor who was the only one in the family to survive.

The old wine box was listed on eBay for $1.00 but was sold for $300 at the end and the buyer was Kevin Mannis. Even before he came home with the box, he received a call from one of his employees who informed him that his shop had been vandalised. The man didn't find the person who did that, and the employee quit his job and was never seen again.

Mannis gifted the box to his mother on her birthday. Soon after which she had a stroke and lost her ability to speak. He tried gifting the box to his friends and family, but everyone ended up giving it back to him.

According to TMZ, Zak has purchased the original wine cabinet or dibbuk.

The Haunting in Connecticut

The 2009 film Haunting in Connecticut is inspired by a true incident. In a 2009 report of People, Carmen Reed revealed the incidents that followed after they shifted to a new house where she lived with her then husband, three kids and two nieces.

The supernatural activities started the night they moved in. Reid mentioned, "My son started seeing this young man with long black hair down all the way to his hips...He would talk to my son every day. Sometimes he would threaten him, other times he would stand there and just say his name, which was enough to scare him."

Her son Phillip who was already suffering from cancer told her that someone, or something, was trying to communicate with him. He was then diagnosed with schizophrenia. Reed sent him to live with relatives after he started playing cruel jokes on family members. He immediately stopped hearing voices.

After Phillip left, Reed claims the dark forces turned to her 18-year-old niece saying, "One night, my niece said to me, 'Aunt Carmen, it's coming, can you feel it?'"