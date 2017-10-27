Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is set to perform at the pre-release event of actor Dr Rajsekhar's Telugu movie PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M, which is being live streamed on YouTube on October 27.

PSV Garuda Vega is one of the most-talked-about Telugu movies of 2017. Its songs, which were released recently, have been received well.

Its trailer has set a new record for Dr Rajsekhar with its views count crossing 8 million on YouTube in 10 days.

With the film set to hit the screens on November 3, the makers are busy with its promotional activities.

As part of its promotion, the makers are holding a grand pre-release event for PSV Garuda Vega in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

Sunny Leone, who has done a special song in the the movie, is visiting the city to attend the function. She will perform a live dance show of her item number Deo Deo on the stage.

On Oct 24, the makers of PSV Garuda Vega‏ tweeted a video featrung Sunny Leone and wrote: ". @SunnyLeone will give Live Performance for her song #DeoDeo at the #GarudaVegaReleaseMission on 27th Oct #PSVGarudaVega #Nov3rdRelease. [sic]"

In the video, Sunny Leone is seen saying, "Hi guys! This is Sunny Leone. I will be coming to Hyderabad on Oct 27 to attend the pre-release event of PSV Garuda Vega‏. I will perform my new song Deo Deo on this occasion. I will wait to see you guys on Oct 27 in Hyderabad.

PSV Garuda Vega is an action thriller written and directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The movie has already completed the formalites of the censor board and received a "U/A" certificate.

The producers tweeted: ".@ActorRajasekhar #PraveenSattaru 's mission #PSVGarudaVega Censored with U/A & releasing on 3rd Nov #GarudaVega. [sic]"