PSV Garuda Vega has completed its first week at the worldwide box office and made a decent collection. Producer M Koteswar Raju is in a jubilant mood as the ticket counters witnessed good rush.

PSV Garuda Vega 123.18M starring Dr. Rajasekhar, Adith Arun, Pooja Kumar and Shraddha Das, was released in a large number of screens on November 3. The film, which marks the comeback of Dr Rajasekhar in a classy way, opened to a critical reception and made a good collection at the box office.

The Praveen Sattaru-directed action-thriller has been made with a budget of Rs 15 crore, which is the highest budget for a film featuring Dr Rajasekhar. In a statement released to the media, the makers claim that PSV Garuda Vega has collected Rs 15 crore at the worldwide box office in five days.

Producer M Koteswar Raju produced PSV Garuda Vega under the banner Jyostar Enterprises and it is his maiden production. The producer is delighted over its collection at the box office. "This is my first film as a producer. I am glad that my debut has turned out to be a sensational hit," he said, in a statement released to the media.

"Ever since the teaser was released, expectations from the film hit a peak. Thanks to Dr. Rajasekhar garu's excellent performance, Praveen Sattaru's extraordinary narration and taking, superb technical elements and the efforts of others, our film has made Rs. 15 Cr in 5 days. Day by day, the response has been growing phenomenally," added M Koteswar Raju.

In its second week, PSV Garuda Vega will clash with Okkadu Migiladu and dubbed movies like Adirindhi, C/o Surya, Gruham and Detective at the worldwide box office. It should be seen whether these new releases would halt its dream run at the ticket counters across the globe this week.