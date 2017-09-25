The teaser of actor Dr Rajasekhar's PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M has mopped up 4 million views in three days and the first look has been trending on YouTube and Twitter.

PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M has been creating ripples in the media for several good reasons, ever since it was announced. The makers had earlier released its first look, which got a superb response from the viewers, who were waiting to see its teaser. The producers released the first look video on the YouTube channel of Jyostar Enterprises on September 22.

The teaser of PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M trended on YouTube and received about 2 million views in two days. Dr Rajasekhar, who is leaving no stone unturned to make this film a big hit, is elated over the huge response for the video. He tweeted: "2 MILLION AND LOADING... THANKS FOR ALL THE LOVE! AND WE ARE TRENDING #1 ON YOUTUBE!"

PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M is an action film written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The teaser offers a glimpse of Rajasekhar, stylish action choreography, and other rich technical elements. The video has got 3,790,015 views, 12,000 likes, 1,000 dislikes and 966 comments so far on Jyostar Enterprises' Youtube Channel. It has also got over 3 lakh views other YouTube channels.

Talking about this response, Praveen Sattaru says, "We are very glad that Rana Daggubati, Puri Jagannadh, Karthi, Prabhu Deva, Kajal Aggarwal, Vishal, Vijay Devarakonda, Madhavan, Nikhil Siddhartha, Taapsee Pannu, Sundeep Kishan, Rashmi Gautam, Raghu Kunche, Bellamkonda Srinivas, Sudheer Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Manchu Manoj, Aadi, Akshara Haasan, Sushanth, and Geetha Madhuri have liked our teaser."

Praveen Sattaru added, "We thank Paruchuri Gopalakrishna garu and dear producer-PRO BA Raju garu for the appreciation. We promise that the Trailer and the film will be as great."

Producer Koteswara Raju says, "We are working our best to bring to the audience exhilarating content. Our film will hit the screens in October. The fast-paced action thriller, which is now in the post-production phase, boasts of crazy, high-end action sequences featuring heavy-duty trucks, gigantic cranes, flipping cars and crushing vans.

Rajsekhar is playing the hero in the movie, while Pooja Kumar of 'Vishwaroopam' fame appears as his wife. Kishore is the menacing villain. Nasser, a demanding boss, plays the head of NIA operations and is based in Hyderabad. Ravi Varma holds the forte with research and technical support. Charan Deep wouldn't refrain from smashing the noses as the team's muscleman.