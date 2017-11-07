The song Baitikochi Chuste, the first single from PSPK25, which was released as a birthday gift for Trivikram Srinivas, has become an instant hit with music lovers.

Besides composing music, Anirudh Ravichander has rendered his voice for the song, while Shree Mani has written the lyrics. The lyrical video of the soundtrack was released on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music on Tuesday morning and has received over 4 lakh views, 45,000 likes and 3,000 comments within two hours.

The music lovers are absolutely falling in love with Anirudh Ravichander's tunes and melodious voice and Shree Mani's refreshing lyrics in the song Baitikochi Chuste. What also strikes the most is Kamlakhar's flute and the lyrical video motion design. Many fans could not stop raving about them.

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas have proved to be a hit combo with Attarintiki Daredi. There are lot of curiosity and expectations from their next film, which is tentative known as PSPK25. The song Baitikochi Chuste has definitely increased the level of hype and expectations from the movie.

Soon after the song hit the net, several people took to Twitter to share the link and their impressions about the song. Some could not stop praising and thank Anirudh Ravichander for this wonderful song, while others felt that it was an amazing birthday gift for Trivikram.

Here are some music lovers' comments on the song Baitikochi Chuste on Twtter:

