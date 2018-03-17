The four franchises for the Play-off of the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been confirmed following 10 group stage fixtures. Out of the six franchises, only the top four will progress to the business end of the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars and debutants Multan Sultans' poor performance has cost them a place in the top four. They managed to win three and four matches respectively as the Sultans missed a place in the Play-Off by a point and inferior net run rate.

Islamabad United, who won the inaugural edition of the PSL, finished on top of the table with 14 points. Karachi Kings are three points behind the table toppers and second in the table. Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi settled for third spot, level on points with fourth place Quetta Gladiators. The net run rate separated the two teams.

Franchises that finished in the first two spot will face each other in Qualifier 1. The winning team will progress to the final, while the other team will be given one more opportunity to make it to the final.

Losing team of Qualifier 1 will face the winning franchise of Eliminator, which will be played between the third and the fourth place team. The losing team in Eliminator will go out of the tournament, while the winning team will take on the losing side of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will face each other in the PSL final.

PSL 2018 table

Franchises Matches Played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.296 Karachi Kings 10 5 4 0 1 11 -0.405 Peshawar Zalmi 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.464 Quetta Gladiators 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.312 Multan Sultans 10 4 5 0 1 9 -0.191 Lahore Qalandars 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.931

Play-Off Schedule

Qualifier 1: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Date and Time: 9:30pm IST, 4pm GMT, 8pm local time

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Eliminator: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Date and Time: 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT, 7pm local time

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Qualifier 2: TBD v TBD

Date and Time: 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT, 7pm local time

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Final

Final: TBD v TBD

Date and Time: 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT, 7pm local time

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live streaming information and TV coverage