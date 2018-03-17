Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi won the Pakistan Super League in 2017Getty Images

The four franchises for the Play-off of the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been confirmed following 10 group stage fixtures. Out of the six franchises, only the top four will progress to the business end of the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars and debutants Multan Sultans' poor performance has cost them a place in the top four. They managed to win three and four matches respectively as the Sultans missed a place in the Play-Off by a point and inferior net run rate.

Islamabad United, who won the inaugural edition of the PSL, finished on top of the table with 14 points. Karachi Kings are three points behind the table toppers and second in the table. Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi settled for third spot, level on points with fourth place Quetta Gladiators. The net run rate separated the two teams.

Franchises that finished in the first two spot will face each other in Qualifier 1. The winning team will progress to the final, while the other team will be given one more opportunity to make it to the final.

Losing team of Qualifier 1 will face the winning franchise of Eliminator, which will be played between the third and the fourth place team. The losing team in Eliminator will go out of the tournament, while the winning team will take on the losing side of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will face each other in the PSL final.

PSL 2018 table

Franchises Matches Played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate
Islamabad United 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.296
Karachi Kings 10 5 4 0 1 11 -0.405
Peshawar Zalmi 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.464
Quetta Gladiators 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.312
Multan Sultans 10 4 5 0 1 9 -0.191
Lahore Qalandars 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.931

Play-Off Schedule

Qualifier 1: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
Date and Time: 9:30pm IST, 4pm GMT, 8pm local time
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Eliminator: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators
Date and Time: 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT, 7pm local time
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Qualifier 2: TBD v TBD
Date and Time: 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT, 7pm local time
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Final

Final: TBD v TBD
Date and Time: 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT, 7pm local time
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live streaming information and TV coverage

  • Worldwide live stream: cricketgateway.com
  • India: TV: DSport; Live stream: DSport on Jio TV, Airtel TV; cricketgateway.com
  • Pakistan: PTV Sports
  • UK: Sky Sports Channel 792 (Prime TV)
  • US: Willow TV