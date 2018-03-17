The four franchises for the Play-off of the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been confirmed following 10 group stage fixtures. Out of the six franchises, only the top four will progress to the business end of the tournament.
Lahore Qalandars and debutants Multan Sultans' poor performance has cost them a place in the top four. They managed to win three and four matches respectively as the Sultans missed a place in the Play-Off by a point and inferior net run rate.
Islamabad United, who won the inaugural edition of the PSL, finished on top of the table with 14 points. Karachi Kings are three points behind the table toppers and second in the table. Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi settled for third spot, level on points with fourth place Quetta Gladiators. The net run rate separated the two teams.
Franchises that finished in the first two spot will face each other in Qualifier 1. The winning team will progress to the final, while the other team will be given one more opportunity to make it to the final.
Losing team of Qualifier 1 will face the winning franchise of Eliminator, which will be played between the third and the fourth place team. The losing team in Eliminator will go out of the tournament, while the winning team will take on the losing side of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will face each other in the PSL final.
PSL 2018 table
|Franchises
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Islamabad United
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0.296
|Karachi Kings
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|-0.405
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.464
|Quetta Gladiators
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.312
|Multan Sultans
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|-0.191
|Lahore Qalandars
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.931
Play-Off Schedule
Qualifier 1: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
Date and Time: 9:30pm IST, 4pm GMT, 8pm local time
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Eliminator: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators
Date and Time: 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT, 7pm local time
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Qualifier 2: TBD v TBD
Date and Time: 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT, 7pm local time
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Final
Final: TBD v TBD
Date and Time: 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT, 7pm local time
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Live streaming information and TV coverage
- Worldwide live stream: cricketgateway.com
- India: TV: DSport; Live stream: DSport on Jio TV, Airtel TV; cricketgateway.com
- Pakistan: PTV Sports
- UK: Sky Sports Channel 792 (Prime TV)
- US: Willow TV