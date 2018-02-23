Lahore Qalandars begin their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 campaign against newbies Multan Sultans in Friday's Punjab derby at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sultans sent out a strong message to the rest of the teams by crushing defending champions Peshawar Zalmi in their PSL debut on Thursday (February 22) at the same venue.

The Shoaib Malik-led franchise will be hoping to make it two for two in what seems to be a busy few days, as they will play their third match as early as on February 25 against Islamabad United.

Sultans rode on former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara's half-century (51-ball 57) to chase down a 152-run target with five balls to spare. Skipper Malik and all-rounder Kieron Pollard chipped in with handy knocks as the new franchise opened its account on the first day of the third season.

Malik is unlikely to change the playing XI for Friday's much-anticipated encounter. Pacers, including Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan and South African fast bowler Hardus Viljoen, were among wickets. Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who was taken to the cleaners on Friday, will look to make a comeback on Saturday.

Brendon McCullum banks on strong batting unit

On the other hand, the Qalandars, who failed to seal semi-final berths in the last two seasons, will look to start their campaign with a win.

Skipper Brendon McCullum is confident of his team getting the right results in the new season. Backed by a strong batting line-up that has the likes of Pakistan stars Fakhar Zaman and Umar Akmal, the team has the firepower to finish among the top four this season.

"If you look at our line-up, batting, and bowling, there are not many teams in the franchises around the world which would match us. I think it's a matter of how we gel in as a unit; I am confident we have the right environment to bring out from the guys," McCullum was quoted by Geo.tv as saying.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The third match of PSL 2018 between the Sultans and Qalandars will start at 4 pm GMT, 8 pm Dubai time, 9:30 pm IST.

Live streaming and TV coverage

Worldwide live stream: cricketgateway.com India: TV: DSport; Live stream: DSport on Jio TV, Airtel TV; cricketgateway.com Pakistan: PTV Sports UK: Sky Sports Channel 792 (Prime TV) US: Willow TV

Squads

Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Darren Bravo, Abdullah Shafique, Saif Badar, Nicholas Pooran, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Abbas , Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Hardus Viljoen.

Lahore Qalandars: Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Denesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah.