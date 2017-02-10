The opening day of the Pakistan Super League 2017 witnessed a run-feast, where Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi. Now, the action moves on to the second day of PSL 2017, where Lahore Qalandars face Quetta Gladiators in the first match while Peshawar, after their loss, will be keen to pick their first points as they battle it out against Karachi Kings on Friday.

Lahore were extremely poor last season, but they will hope for some good cricket in PSL 2017, and start the competition with a bang. With players like Brendon McCullum, Jason Roy, Umar Akmal and Sohail Tanvir, they have all the ammunitions in their team to have a splendid season, for which their players need to be consistent.

Quetta, like Lahore, have their eyes on a winning start in the PSL 2017. They are no strangers to starting well as was witnessed last year, but this is a different season altogether. Quetta will hope to go all the way this season after finishing runners up last season.

Under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kevin Pietersen, Tymal Mills and the likes of Mahmuddulah need to deliver in the second edition for them to succeed.

Coming to the second match, Peshawar must be disappointed about their loss to Islamabad on Thursday. Back-to-back losses will be a poor start, hence players like Kamran Akmal must maintain their form, but Eoin Morgan should score important runs and bowlers such as Junaid Khan and Chris Jordan should contain the Karachi Kings batsmen, who can outscore any team in the competition as they have star batsmen in the form of Chris Gayle and Kumar Sangakkara.

Both Gayle and Sangakkara are new recruits for this season, and thje two left-handers will play a big role if they cook up something special in PSL 2017. However, batsmen alone do not win you matches, so they will look forward to bowlers like Mohammad Amir to shine.

Where to watch live

The Pakistan Super League 2017 match between Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators is scheduled for 3:30 pm local time (5 pm IST, 4:30 pm PKT, 11:30 am GMT). The second match -- Karachi Kings vs Peshwar Zalmi – is scheduled for 8pm local time (9:30 pm IST, 9 pm PKT, 4 pm GMT) start. Here is the live streaming and TV option.

India: TV: No coverage.

Pakistan:TV: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. Live streaming: PTV Sports Live.

UAE: TV: OSN Sports. Live streaming: OSN Play

UK: TV: Prime TV. Live streaming: Prime TV Online.

Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV.

West Indies: TV: Flow TV.