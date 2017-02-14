Barcelona and PSG are quite familiar opponents in the Uefa Champions League and it will be interesting to see which team makes better use of that familiarity when they clash in the last 16 of the European competition on Tuesday.

This is what a model did to get Messi to sign new Barca contract

PSG and Barcelona have faced each other six times in the last five seasons and this last 16 two-legged clash will be their third contest in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Barcelona came out on top on both occasions in the past, so PSG will need to reverse that particular trend if they are to fashion a way past one of the favourites for the UCL title.

What does work in PSG's favour, going into this last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes, is that this Barca side are not quite the same vintage of the last few seasons, when, at times, they seemed unbeatable.

If you play with the right tactics and show enough quality to take your chances – yes, Edinson Cavani, that would be your job – there is a good chance of PSG coming through this first leg, at least, with a lead.

The key for Paris Saint-Germain will be to try and avoid conceding an away goal or two to Barcelona. Because if PSG end up winning the first leg 3-2, it still puts Barcelona in a strong position to qualify, with the Spanish side having the advantage of playing the second leg at home.

So, nullifying the threat posed by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar will be the most important aspect of this first leg in Paris. This is where the manager of PSG, brought in to improve the team's record in Europe, will come in.

PSG might not be flying high in Ligue 1, but in Unai Emery they have a manager who knows what it takes to win in Europe. Having taken Sevilla to the Europa League title numerous times, Emery was hired by PSG in order to help them solve the Champions League puzzle.

The Spaniard Emery also knows this Barcelona team pretty well, so how PSG come out and play the European heavyweights will be an interesting watch.

Barcelona, after a difficult period, have found their mojo of late, beating Atletico Madrid in a two-legged Copa Del Rey semifinal to move to within a win of another trophy, while also keeping the pressure on Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

While questions over Luis Enrique's future continue to swirl, Barca need to put all that talk behind them and just concentrate on doing what they do best – score goals, pick up wins and advance to the business end of the Champions League.

When to Watch Live

PSG vs Barcelona is set to begin at 8.45pm CET (7.45pm GMT, 2.45pm ET, 1.15am IST).

TV and Live Streaming information

India: TV: Ten 1 HD and Ten 2. Live Streaming: Ten Sports live and Ditto TV.

Spain: TV: TV3 and Antena 3.

France, Middle East, Canada, Australia: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

USA: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxsoccer2go.

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.