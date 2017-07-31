There is a common question on each and every football fans' lips – will Barcelona forward Neymar make the astonishing move to PSG? The world has been going gaga about the money, which will be involved in the deal. PSG are ready to pay his release clause of £195 million, which will help Neymar become the world's most expensive player.

However, the money deal does not end there as PSG are ready to make him one of the highest paid players in the world, when it comes to weekly wages. They are planning £500,000-a-week, which makes the deal even more luring for the Brazilian.

At Barcelona, Neymar has always remained under the shadow of brilliant Messi, but if he decides to join PSG, he will be their star player and hog the limelight too.

As of now, we are not sure about the transfer. It is still on the lines of - 'will he or will he not?' Neymar has kept mum on the entire episode, but his club mates such as Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez have already met the player, asking him to stay.

The Barcelona chiefs are also trying to do the same, but with Neymar having created a scene in training, fighting with a fellow player, speculations have gone rife that his head may not be in the right place.

Can we even blame him? The money offered will make any heads turn. Let us look at some of the best-paid players in world football, and their current weekly wages they earn with their respective clubs.

Want some surprise?

You might have thought, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are the best two players of world football, currently might top the wage earners list in world football. But you've got it wrong. Messi's new contract of four-years signed earlier in the month, will see him earn £500,000 per week. Ronaldo makes £424,615 per week for Real Madrid.

China talks with money!

China might not be a powerhouse in world football, but they are making some huge noise in world football when it comes to the money which is being splurged. The Chinese Super League teams are looking to add star players, in fact, they are luring them with mega money. As a result, presently, amongst the top five weekly earners in world football, three of them are from the league.

Ezequiel Lavezzi signed for Hebei China Fortune in a staggering deal, with a weekly wage of £798,000. The Argentine is the world's best paid footballer at present. Lavezzi signing, which some had expected to be a one-off mega signing, kick- started the money power deals, where Brazilian Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG for £400,000 per week deal and Carlos Tevez signed for Shanghai Shenhua, and pockets £634,615 per week.