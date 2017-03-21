It is a well-known tactic in football – to show your worth, throw in a quote or a few words from a "source" that says there is widespread interest and/or a contract offer is on the table from a rival club. That helps in getting the fans on board with a player or manager, because they think "Oh, if he is wanted by X club, we must make sure we keep him," while also being able to put the pressure on the board.

Arsenal go down to West Brom in Premier League

So, whenever someone's future is in question – see how reports came out suggesting Alexis Sanchez has received a lucrative deal from a "rival" club, and therefore he has demanded that Arsenal, at least, match the offer – such reports are inevitable.

With Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal still up in the air – or at least it hasn't been made public – it was expected that a report was going to come out, linking the Frenchman with another club.

Lo and behold, The Sun, on Monday, have put out one claiming Wenger has been offered a contract by PSG.

With Unai Emery failing to bring European success to Paris Saint-Germain – and that too crashing out in such spectacular fashion to Barcelona – and with Monaco looking capable of outlasting PSG for the Ligue 1 title, the Spaniard's future was always going to be under scrutiny.

Wenger, considering he has been linked with the PSG job a few times in the past, was an obvious name to be linked, with the reports claiming PSG have given the current Arsenal manager a way out of London, by offering a two-year contract.

It could be just another normal tactic that goes on in football, or there could be some substance to it – Emery could be let go and Wenger does seem like a decent fit at PSG – but what it will or should not change is the current mood at the club.

With Arsenal losing their last four matches in five in the Premier League and six in their last nine in all competitions – two of those were 5-1 defeats to Bayern Munich – and the constant speculation over the manager's future causing a lot of consternation to everyone involved at the club, none more so than the fans, AFC looks to be in total disarray.

There has been nothing forthcoming from Ivan Gazidis, the man in charge, or Stan Kroenke, the majority owner, with only a token statement being put out by the chairman Chis Keswick, who really is just a figurehead at the club.

But then, we all know what is happening at Arsenal don't we – Wenger is in charge of all footballing duties, including deciding on whether he is going to stay or not. The results, the constant embarrassing defeats in the Champions League, losses to top-six opposition, mean nothing – what Wenger decides, the board agrees.

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust put out a statement expressing their concern that such a big decision is pretty much being taken by the manager alone, but that isn't going to change anything.

And we all already know what the decision is.

Wenger has decided to stay for another two years, at least, because he believes his job at Arsenal isn't done and is convinced he can turn their fortunes around – that is what multiple reports from England said.

As great a manager as Wenger is – and he is undoubtedly Arsenal's greatest ever manager – there should come a time when separate ways is the better option than taking the same old trodden path.

The fact that time has come is clear for most, but the board and Wenger will chug along their merry way, the players will put in the nominal performances, and Arsenal will remain in a permanent state of stasis – the butt of many a joke from rival fans and the source of frustration for their own.