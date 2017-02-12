Protests over Paris baton rape of black man turn violent

  • February 12, 2017 15:49 IST
    By Reuters
Protests over Paris baton rape of black man turn violent Close
Violent protests have erupted in the Paris suburb town of Bobigny. What started off as a demonstration against police violence attended by 2,000 people escalated when hundreds of youths started clashing with police. The protests started after four police officers were accused of raping a man with a baton during his arrest. A hospital examination showed 22-year-old Theo had wounds to his rectum, face and head.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular