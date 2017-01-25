Protests erupt after Donald Trump signs Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline orders

Trump signed executive orders on 24 January to reverse former president Barack Obama’s December move to block construction of the pipelines. Protesters gathered in several major cities across the United States in the evening, including Washington and New York.
