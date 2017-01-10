- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Protests continue in Mexico as thousands rally against fuel price hike
Thousands marched in Mexico City against gasoline price hikes despite Mexicos President Enrique Pena Nietos promises to contain the effects. In response, Pena Nieto has announced that his government, businesses and union leaders are pledging to keep the price of staple goods stable. The rise in gasoline prices is part of a liberalisation programme aimed at gradually bringing prices up to market level.
