A city council meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia was interrupted by an angry protest on Monday (August 22) when activists and residents questioned officials about their response from police during a deadly rally held by white supremacists on August 12.
Protests break out at Charlottesville city council meeting
- August 22, 2017 17:33 IST
