Hundreds of people took to the streets in Istanbul on 17 April to denounce the result of the Turkish constitutional referendum. The vote resulted in a ‘yes’ majority, granting President Tayyip Erdogan new sweeping powers, but Opposition parties and independent observers have challenged the accuracy of the election.
Protesters march against Turkey referendum result
- April 18, 2017 13:43 IST
