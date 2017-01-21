- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Protesters gather outside US embassy in London in anti-Trump protest
Protesters gathered outside the US Embassy on Grosvenor Square in London, in solidarity with anti-Trump protests in the US. The “Stand Up to Racism” demonstration took place on the day of President Trump’s inauguration.On 21 January more protests are planned, including the Women’s March on London, and others in several UK cities.In total 673 Women’s Marches will take place around the world with more than 2 million participants in total expected.
Most popular