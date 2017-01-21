Protesters gather outside US embassy in London in anti-Trump protest

Protesters gathered outside the US Embassy on Grosvenor Square in London, in solidarity with anti-Trump protests in the US. The “Stand Up to Racism” demonstration took place on the day of President Trump’s inauguration.On 21 January more protests are planned, including the Women’s March on London, and others in several UK cities.In total 673 Women’s Marches will take place around the world with more than 2 million participants in total expected.