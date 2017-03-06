Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia

  • March 6, 2017 14:57 IST
    By Reuters
Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia Close
A hundred or more protesters gathered outside the U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington on Thursday (2 March) and called for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.The protesters, who appeared to be organized by Democratic advocacy groups, chanted slogans such as Jeff Sessions has got to go. The people have a right to know.
loading image
IBT TV
Jeff Sessions: I can't speak for the Russian ambassador's intentions
Most popular