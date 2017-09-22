Thousands of protesters took to the streets to burn effigies of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. The anti-government rally was an outcry against Dutertes dictatorship and his bloody war on drugs campaign. Up to 4,000 people have reportedly been killed since the start of the campaign.
Protesters burn Duterte-Hitler effigy in Philippines
- September 22, 2017 09:36 IST
