Protester tears apart Quran at Toronto-area school board meeting

A school board meeting in Ontario, Canada, on 22 March was disrupted by protesters yelling Islamophobic statements as one man tore pages from a copy of the Quran. Around 80 protesters attended the school board meeting to campaign against a 20-year Peel District School Board that provides Muslim students space and time to pray on Fridays. School board officials collected the remains of the Quran and reached out to local Imams for advice on what to do with it.