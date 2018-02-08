It is the season of love and lovers around the world are trying their best to impress their crush with cute and romantic proposals. People have been inventing various ways of expressing their love to that special someone. But there is nothing like it if you try and add a little spice to your life and impress him/her with your filmy side.

Even if you are not a movie buff, some of the dialogues that actors and actresses use while pursuing their love on screen somehow become a part of your everyday life. And we are pretty sure that at some point in your life, you have tried to use those cheesy and quirky pick-up lines to woo him/her.

Since today, February 8, is popularly known as "Propose Day", we bring you some of the cheesiest yet impactful proposals from Bollywood that may just make your partner laugh and fall in love with you all over again.

1. "Mard mein bahut dard pehda kar deti hai tumhari smile!"

This is the line Saif Ali Khan used to woo Deepika Padukone in Love Aaj Kal. Might as well give it a try if your girl has a sense of humor.

2. "I love you, girlfriend ban ja meri, tu aur main rock kar denge!"

These lines from Rockstar are for those determined and spirited guys who never shy away from expressing their feelings without filtering their thoughts even a bit.

3. "Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi Ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam!"

Ranbir tried this line -- with touches of an old Bollywood song -- to sweep Deepika off her feet in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

4. "Kya aap believe karte hai love at first sight mein, ya main dobaara ghoom ke aau!"

This line is pretty apt for those gutsy ones who are never scared of rejections. Saif delivered this line to Diana Penty in Cocktail and you know what happened next if you have watched the movie.

5. "Main tujhe bahut bahut bahut love karoonga aur tujhse dher sara love loonga ... bol degi love?"

True to his nature, the flamboyant Ranveer Singh used these lines to propose to Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. Delhi walon, this one is definitely for you.

6. "Mere man mein ek baat aayi hain. Shivji ki kripa hui to ek din, chota sa lalla hoga mera, Kammo ji. Aur uska naam main rakhunga Shri Ganga Prasad. Kammo ji, aap mere uss lalle ki maa banengi?"

Raj Kapoor taught us how to propose in the most "sanskari" way ever in his 1960 film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai. Those who are a little shy can try this unique proposal, but beware, there are consequences as well.

7. "Has mat pagli pyar ho jayega!"

In Bollywood, they always say "hasee toh phasee", and many people use this phrase to interpret signs from their partners. And this is what Akshay Kumar did to convince Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. Just go for it.

8. "Main tumhari aankhon mein apni mohabbat ka ikraar dekhna chahta hoon!"

If you are a shayar and love shayari, then express your love the Dilip Kumar-Madhubala way from Mughal-e-Azam. What could be a better way to make her go weak in the knees with a little dose of Urdu shayari?

9. "Mere dil, jigar, liver mein ho tum ... waqt bewaqt aaye woh fever ho tum ... ab toh meri life mein forever ho tum!"

This dialogue from Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge is apt for the situation. Just try it.

So guys and girls, what are you waiting for!