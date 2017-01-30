The much-expected Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was finally made live on January 24, across the world, for gamers owning Xbox One, PS4 and PC platforms. Now, at this juncture in which gamers are engrossed in checking out the various in-game nuances, it only makes sense to list out the locations in which prominent weapons can easily be found and taken possession of.

Check out, below, the list of prominent weapons and the locations to find these within Resident Evil 7: Biohazard:

The M19 handgun: This weapon can be found on the attic of the shelter which is the location after the duel with Jack. Once within the confines of the shelter, find and then switch on the main power supply to turn on the electricity supply. Then, take a tour of the house and go into the very first room you encounter on your right hand side; you should find the M19 Handgun here (at the attic of this room).

G17 handgun: The G17 handgun can be found within the confines of the garage.

M44 Magnum: You can find this weapon, outside of the house, within the trailer. Once at this spot, remember to resort to a save of the game.

Grenade Launcher weapon: To unlock the Grenade Launcher, find the Crow Key, to open the door of the room within the Main House that contains the weapon.

Albert-01 Hand Canon: This weapon is relatively easy to find. It can be used to duel with Eveline; the weapon is thrown down by Redfield at the end of the game during the fight with the bosses.

