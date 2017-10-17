Prominent journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia dies in car bomb attack in Malta Close
Prominent Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, was killed when her car was destroyed by an explosive device on Monday (16 October) shortly after she left her home in Bidnija, near Mosta. 