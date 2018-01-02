Students at the La Sapienza University of Rome were in a state of shock when they got to know that the man they knew as Professor Ruggero Freddi and taught mathematics was a gay porn star.

Freddi, who was previously known as Carlos Masi, had left Italy and went to the US to make a career in the adult film industry.

He said that he got into the industry to 'earn more' and is not upset that his past has been revealed.

His past resurfaced after he posted a video on Facebook where someone recognized him and contacted a local reporter.

According to a New York Times report, he told Republicca: "Some students re-posted the photo on a few sites and from there my former life as a porn actor emerged. To be honest, it wasn't exactly a secret."

He explained: "I was offered to do a film in the USA. I thought, ''Why not?'' A job that helps me earn more and is a more entertaining career."

He returned home in 2013 and got his master's degree in mathematics, adding to the master's he already had in computer engineering.

He said that he is proud and happy with both the careers and revealed that he had no problems at the university because of his past.

He added: "They both reflect part of my personality. I was happy I was a good-looking guy and the world recognized this. I am very happy the world recognizes I'm a smart guy."

Currently, he lives with his partner of 11 years -- Gustavo Alejandro Leguizamon who is also a former gay male porn star and is now pursuing his doctorate.

"I knew sooner or later something was going to happen, but I didn't expect something so big to happen," he said.

"I thought someone would publish something and my students would talk about it for a while, but I wasn't expecting the entire country to actually speak about it," he added.