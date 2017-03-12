Tata Motors has been confirmed the launch of the Nexon compact SUV in October. The Mumbai-based car-maker revealed the special edition of the Nexon christened as Geneva Edition at the ongoing 87th Geneva International Motor Show. In the meantime, the production-spec version of the compact SUV is also getting prepared in India and Nexon has been spied without camouflage.

The picture taken by chaps at Carwale shows a Nexon in white colour off the production line, nearing to hit the road. The launch ready model is identical to the concept that Tata Motors unveiled at Auto Expo 2016.

The fourth vehicle from Tata's stable to feature new Impact design language, Nexon will come with chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and feature projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, the Nexon will get LED tail lamps, a contrast tone rising beltline finisher and a floating roof. The Nexon will get plastic cladding in all four sides and it is also expected to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The unit spied is believed to be the top-spec XZ trim as it is fitted with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front fog lamps and the black-silver five-spoke alloy wheels. The body-coloured mirrors have integreated LED turn indicators while roof-rails and a roof-mounted antenna is finished in black.

On the inside, the Nexon will get openable console with an armrest, integrated dashboard design and ergonomically placed bottle and cup holders, multiple utility spaces, handbag hangers, laptop and iPad trays. The compact SUV will also get automatic climate control with rear AC vents and infotainment system with a dash-top touchscreen along with voice-command recognition.

Nexon has been confirmed with a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel mill mated to six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The petrol motors is expected to be 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. Tata Motors could introduce an AMT version with any of the powertrain as well.

Source: Carwale

