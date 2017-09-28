In a shocking development, producer Varun Manian was injured after being stabbed by two men on Tuesday, September 26. Police have arrested two men.

According to reports, the two men had entered Varun Manian's building to do some electrical works. The producer was in the elevator when they (Balamurugan and Muthukumar) stopped the lift and entered it.

Varun Manian and the duo had an argument in the elevator after which they attacked the producer with a screwdriver. The producer defended the assault but sustained some injuries.

An attempt to murder case has been filed with Saidapet police station. After initial probe, police have arrested two men.

Varun Manian is a businessman and the managing director of Radiance Media Group. He has produced a couple of movies that include Vaayai Moodi Pesavum.

It has to be noted that Varun Manian's marriage with politician KP Kandasamy's granddaughter Kanikha Kumaran is just a month away.

The producer was earlier engaged to leading actress Trisha Krishnan, but their relationship ended in a short span owing to some serious differences.