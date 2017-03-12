Producer Dil Raju's wife Anitha died of a heart attack at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. She was the presenter of most of the movies produced by him.

Anitha was immediately rushed to the Apollo Hospitals after she complained of chest pain on Saturday morning. She breathed her last in the hospital on Saturday. Dil Raju was busy with the shooting of Sekhar Kammula's Fidaa in the US, when he heard the sad news. The grief-stricken producer immediately rushed to India.

Anitha was said to be the lucky mascot for Dil Raju, whose fate changed after marrying her. The couple has a daughter, Hanshithaa who got married to Archit Reddy in 2014. Anitha was the presenter of all films produced under Dil Raju's banner Sri Venkateswara Creations including super hits like Aarya, Dil, Bommarillu, Parugu, Subramanyam For Sale and Supreme.

Dil Raju is one of the leading producers in the Telugu film industry. The news about the death of his wife Anitha came as a shock to many in the industry. Several celebs took to the social media to share their shock and grief.

Here are some Twitter comments:

Siddharth: Condolences and strength to Dil Raju and his family for their immeasurable loss. RIP Anitha Raju garu.

Nani: Deepest condolences to Raju gaaru. Family and cinema are his world. Strength to him and family during this terrible loss . RIP Anitha gaaru

R Sarath Kumar: Heartfelt condolences to Dil Raju and his family on passing away of Anitha garu. May her soul RIP!

Sudheer Babu: Sad to hear the death of Dil Raju Anna's wife.he loved his family more than his films that's the reason his films were always abt family.

Shashank: Shocking....My deepest condolences to Dil Raju Garu for the sudden loss of Anitha Garu....RIP Strength to the family at this tough time

Manoj Manchu: I pray to God to give strength to Dil Raju garu's family... they were sweet couple .. I'm soo sorry for the unimaginable loss .. RIP

Varun Sandesh J: Saddened to hear about Anitha Garu... She was very sweet lady... Unimaginable loss... My deepest condolences to DilRaju Garu and family...

Lakshmi Manchu‏: So so horrible. May the family find strength in this difficult time

Mehreen Pirzada: Heartfelt condolences.Praying for strength to Dil Raju Garu 'n family to bear this unbearable loss. May her departed soul RIP #AnithaGaru

Nivetha Thomas: Rest In Peace Anitha garu. My deepest condolences to Raju sir.. I sincerely pray you find solace in cinema..

Koratala Siva: Shocked nd deeply saddened to hear abt dilraju garu wife's demise. One of d nicest family I know. May god give strength to them at this hour

Ram Achanta: Deepest condolences to Dil Raju gaaru & his family on the sudden demise of Anitha gaaru.May her soul rest in peace.

Madhura Sreedhar‏: Very shocking to know the demise of Smt.Anitha garu,wife of Dil Raju garu.It's saddest moment. I pray God to give strength to Dil Raju garu.

BVS Ravi‏: Bereaved to know about #Dilraju sir's wife Smt.Anithagari demise. Strength to his family. God speed.

Raj Kandukuri‏: Extremely saddened to know that smt.Anitha garu, w/o #Dilraju garu is no more. We are all with you in this hour of grief sir. RIP.

SR Prabhu‏: Our deepest condolences to DilRaju garu and his family for their great loss..May her soul rest in peace..

Mythri Movie Makers‏: Shocked with the news. Our deepest condolences to Dil Raju garu and his family.

Mickey J Meyer: just got news,, cant believe this, dil raju's wife passed away with cardiac arrest,, heartful condolences to his family,

Jani Master: My Deepest condolences to Dil Raju Garu & his Family. Strength to him and family during this great loss.RIP Anitha Garu..