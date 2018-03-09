Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna and a host of other celebs from the Telugu film industry attended the wedding ceremony of producer C Kalyan's son Teja in Hyderabad Thursday.

C Kalyan, who is one of the influential personalities in Telugu film industry circles, has two sons – Teja and Varun. Both of them worked under director Puri Jagannadh for his 2015 movie Loafer and are all set to follow the footsteps of their father. Their names have been linked with movies produced by Kalyan.

C Kalyan's elder son Teja tied the knot with Naga Sree Vidhya Thursday. The producer had made grand arrangements for their wedding ceremony at Image Gardens in Hyderabad. He had invited many people from the southern film industry, politics and business and many bigwigs graced the occasion to bless the newly-married couple.

Megastar Chiranjeevi attended their marriage ceremony with his wife Surekha, while Balakrishna was seen alone at the venue. Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Gopichand, Vishnu Manchu, Tharun, Naga Shourya, Bellamkonda Suresh, VV Vinayak, Boyapati Srinivas, Srinu Vaitla, KS Ravikumar Lakshmi Manchu, K Vijayendra Prasad and many others attended their wedding and blessed the couple.

The photos featuring the Telugu celebs with the newly-wed couple are going viral on social media. Here are some of the most-trending pictures of C Kalyan's son Teja and Naga Sree Vidhya's marriage.

C Kalyan had established his production house CK Entertainments in 2015 and Puri Jagannadh-directed Jyothi Lakshmi was his maiden production under the banner. Later, the producer went on to bankroll the Telugu movies like Loafer (2015), Jai Simha (2018) and Intelligent (2018).