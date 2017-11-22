The suicide of producer Ashok Kumar has left the Kollywood in a state of a shock. It has also given a wakeup call to the industry which heavily depends on financiers, who lend money to the filmmakers at unreasonably high rates.

Ashok Kumar's suicide note is here

Ashok Kumar, who was also a relative of filmmaker-actor Sasikumar, took his life on Tuesday, November 21. In his suicide note, he mentioned about the threats and pressure he underwent after borrowing money from a Madurai-based financier called Anbu Chezhiyan, who is believed to have links with politicians and bureaucrats.

The note also revealed that Chezhiyan threatened to kidnap his family members since he failed to clear his loans. A case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Ashok Kumar was co-producer of films like Eesan and Poraali. His Kodi Veeran is set to be released soon.

It may be recalled that Mani Ratnam's older brother late G Venkitaeswaran too had committed suicide for the same reason in 2003.

The film industry has now come out in open to condemn the financier and want to put an end to the culture of borrowing loans at exorbitant interest from money lenders.

Below, we bring the condolence tweets and messages to stop this culture posted by celebrities:

CV Kumar‏: Rip #Ashok kumar. Deepest condolence to his family . The people who cause this should punish in front of justice @SasikumarDir

Vijay Vasanth‏: RIP #ashok Anna may your soul rest in peace !!

Vishal Film Factory‏: Wat Anbuchezhian has done in Ashok Kumar's case is very wrong. Absolutely not fair & totally condemn it.

We are all here including me to pay back our loans. We are not going to run away. We will work hard and pay our loans. No more arm twisting.

#Vishal

B AJANEESH LOKNATH: As a mark of respect to producer #AshokKumar #richie audio launch has been postponed.... Rip #AshokKumar

Prem Kumar‏: #Ashokkumar demise is really pathetic. We film fraternity should stand together and put an end to this high interest charging money lenders. Let this be the last loss @SasikumarDir

Suja Varunee: Shocking!!! This is not fair #Ashok sir

will never forget his kindness. May God give him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the great pain.

VISHNU VISHAL: Sad demise of #ASHOKKUMAR .. My heartfelt condolences to @SasikumarDir n his family...let justice prevail..

Aishwarya Rajessh: Heart breaking RIP #ASHOKKUMAR ...

Archana Kalpathi: RIP #AshokKumar May God give his family and friends strength to cope with this loss.

Harish Kalyan: Deeply saddened by this incident. The letter says it all. Hope justice is served. #RIP #ASHOKKUMAR

