After a hard long battle in the synthetic, four teams with the greatest of guts, strength and stamina have come top from the Pro Wrestling League season 2 (2017). The crucial semi finals awaits them now.
Pro Wrestling League 2017 complete schedule.
Interestingly, none of the major names like Sakshi Malik or the famous Phogat sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat are a part of teams who have made it to the last four.
Pro Wrestling League season 2 complete team list.
Other Indian amateur wrestlers as well as some star foreign wrestlers are a part of the teams that have made it to the Pro Wrestling League 2017 semi finals.
Top four teams (League phase)
|Ranking
|Team
|Won
|Loss
|Draw
|Points
|1
|Haryana Hammers
|5
|0
|0
|10
|2
|Mumbai Maharathi
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|Punjab Royals
|3
|2
|0
|6
|4
|Jaipur Ninjas
|3
|2
|0
|6
Team list (semi finalists)
Haryana Hammers
|Name
|Country
|Weight division
|Abdusalam Gadisov
|Russia
|97kg men's
|Magomed Kurbanaliev
|Russia
|70kg men's
|Marwa Amri
|Tunisia
|58 kg women's
|Sofia Mattsson
|Sweden
|53kg women's
|Indu Chaudhary
|India
|48kg women's
|Kiran
|India
|75kg women's
|Rajneesh
|India
|65kg men's
|Sandeep Tomar
|India
|57kg men's
|Sumit Sehrawat
|India
|74kg men's
Punjab Royals
|Name
|Country
|Weight division
|Ilias Bekbulatov
|Russia
|65kg men's
|Odunayo Adekuoroye
|Nigeria
|53kg women's
|Togrul Asgarov
|Azerbaijan
|65kg men's
|Vasilisa Marzaliuk
|Belarus
|75kg women's
|Vladimir Khinchegashvili
|Georgia
|57kg men's
|Jitendra
|India
|74kg men's
|Krishan Kumar
|India
|97kg men's
|Manju Kumari
|India
|58kg women's
|Nirmala Devi
|India
|48kg women's
|Pankaj Rana
|India
|70kg men's
Jaipur Ninjas
|Name
|Country
|Weight division
|Betzabeth Arguello
|Venezuela
|53kg women's
|Elizbar Odikadze
|Georgia
|97kg men's
|Jakob Makarashvili
|Georgia
|74kg men's
|Jenny Fransson
|Sweden
|75kg women's
|Pooja Dhanda
|India
|58kg women's
|Rahul Mann
|India
|65kg men's
|Ritu Phogat
|India
|48kg women's
|Rubaljeet Singh
|India
|97kg men's
|Utkarsh Kale
|India
|57kg men's
|Vinod Kumar Omprakash
|India
|70kg men's
Mumbai Maharathi
|Name
|Country
|Weight division
|Erica Wiebe
|Canada
|75kg women's
|Carolina Castillo Hidalgo
|Columbia
|48kg women's
|Jabrayil Hasanov
|Azerbaijan
|74kg men's
|Pavlo Oliynik
|Ukraine
|97kg men's
|Lalita Sehrawat
|India
|53kg women's
|Rahul Aware
|India
|57kg men's
|Pritam
|India
|70kg men's
|Sarita
|India
|58kg women's
|Vikas
|India
|65kg men's
Semi finals Schedule
|Date
|Team A
|Team B
|Time
|Venue
|TV guide
|January 17
|Haryana Hammers
|v
|Jaipur Ninjas
|7 pm IST
|KD Jadhav Stadium, New Delhi
|Sony Max, Sony ESPN/HD
|January 18
|Punjab Royals
|v
|Mumbai Maharathi
|7 pm IST
|KD Jadhav Stadium, New Delhi
|Sony Max, Sony ESPN/HD