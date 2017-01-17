After a hard long battle in the synthetic, four teams with the greatest of guts, strength and stamina have come top from the Pro Wrestling League season 2 (2017). The crucial semi finals awaits them now.

Pro Wrestling League 2017 complete schedule.

Interestingly, none of the major names like Sakshi Malik or the famous Phogat sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat are a part of teams who have made it to the last four.

Pro Wrestling League season 2 complete team list.

Other Indian amateur wrestlers as well as some star foreign wrestlers are a part of the teams that have made it to the Pro Wrestling League 2017 semi finals.

Top four teams (League phase)

Ranking Team Won Loss Draw Points 1 Haryana Hammers 5 0 0 10 2 Mumbai Maharathi 3 2 0 6 3 Punjab Royals 3 2 0 6 4 Jaipur Ninjas 3 2 0 6

Team list (semi finalists)

Haryana Hammers

Name Country Weight division Abdusalam Gadisov Russia 97kg men's Magomed Kurbanaliev Russia 70kg men's Marwa Amri Tunisia 58 kg women's Sofia Mattsson Sweden 53kg women's Indu Chaudhary India 48kg women's Kiran India 75kg women's Rajneesh India 65kg men's Sandeep Tomar India 57kg men's Sumit Sehrawat India 74kg men's

Punjab Royals

Name Country Weight division Ilias Bekbulatov Russia 65kg men's Odunayo Adekuoroye Nigeria 53kg women's Togrul Asgarov Azerbaijan 65kg men's Vasilisa Marzaliuk Belarus 75kg women's Vladimir Khinchegashvili Georgia 57kg men's Jitendra India 74kg men's Krishan Kumar India 97kg men's Manju Kumari India 58kg women's Nirmala Devi India 48kg women's Pankaj Rana India 70kg men's

Jaipur Ninjas

Name Country Weight division Betzabeth Arguello Venezuela 53kg women's Elizbar Odikadze Georgia 97kg men's Jakob Makarashvili Georgia 74kg men's Jenny Fransson Sweden 75kg women's Pooja Dhanda India 58kg women's Rahul Mann India 65kg men's Ritu Phogat India 48kg women's Rubaljeet Singh India 97kg men's Utkarsh Kale India 57kg men's Vinod Kumar Omprakash India 70kg men's

Mumbai Maharathi

Name Country Weight division Erica Wiebe Canada 75kg women's Carolina Castillo Hidalgo Columbia 48kg women's Jabrayil Hasanov Azerbaijan 74kg men's Pavlo Oliynik Ukraine 97kg men's Lalita Sehrawat India 53kg women's Rahul Aware India 57kg men's Pritam India 70kg men's Sarita India 58kg women's Vikas India 65kg men's

Semi finals Schedule