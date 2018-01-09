The third grand edition of the popular Pro Wrestling League (PWL) gets under way in New Delhi on Tuesday January 9. PWL 2018 is set to be grander for the fact that star Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar is finally set to compete for the first time in the IPL and ISL style amateur wrestling tournament in India.

Delhi Sultans take on Mumbai Maharathi in the first match of the tournament.

Greco-roman wrestling makes its debut for the first time this season, alongside the usual freestyle wrestling. Apart from Sushil, who was bought by Delhi Sultans for a whopping Rs 55 lakh, the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat, remain the star attractions.

All set for @Official_PWL . Thrilled to be a part of #DelhiSultan team. Watch me live today at Siri Fort Auditorium complex from 5:00PM #PWL3 — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) January 9, 2018

It has been a splendid last few months for Sushil, entering the tournament. The 34-year-old won the coveted gold medal in the Senior Wrestling Nationals in November last year. Also, he won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Championships in December.

The ending of 2017 didn't turn out as smooth as he would have wanted to be. Sushil did display his incredible wrestling skills to qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) after defeating Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category during the qualification trials, but an off-the-mat brawl between his and wrestler Parveen Rana's supporters took away all the sheen from his win.

Read all about the incident here.

The list of players for the opening match of PWL 2018

Weight category Delhi Sultans Mumbai Maharathi 57 kg (M) Sandeep Tomar Andrei Yatsenco 65 kg (M) Haji Aliyev Soslan Ramonov 74 kg (M) Sushil Kumar Virdev Gulia 92 kg (M) Alvaro Aslan Satyavrat Kadian 125 kg (M) Hitendra Satyendra 50 kg (W) Maroi Mizen Seema 57 kg (W) Sangeeta Phogat Odunayo Folasade 62 kg (W) Monia Sakshi Malik 76 kg (W) Samar Amer Humza Cynthia

Match schedule

Date: January 9

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi

Live on TV: Sony ESPN/HD

Online streaming: Sony Liv

Live updates: Twitter