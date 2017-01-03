Ritu Phogat -- the younger sister of Geeta and Babita, takes centrestage in the real world of Dangal on Tuesday in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 2. Ritu, 28, one of the shining stars from the Phogat sisters clan, also fulfilled the dreams of his father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, by winning gold medal in wrestling at the international stage.

That was when she won it at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship last year in Singapore. Ritu wrestles at the 48kg weight division. She is a member of Jaipur Ninjas, the newest franchisee in the Pro Wrestling League 2017. Ritu, in 2015, was a part of champions Mumbai Garuda.

No doubt she is one of the main attractions of the Pro Kabaddi, Indian Premier League and the Indian Super League style amateur wrestling league in India, and this was visible during the PWL 2017 auction, when she was purchased by Jaipur for Rs 36 lakh. Ritu is the highest paid woman wrestler in the Pro Wrestling League this year.

Her side Jaipur Ninjas take on Team Punjab at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

On being asked whether she is better than her elder sisters Geeta and Babita, this is what she said: "For me, there is no comparison with Geeta and Babita as I have always considered both as my idols," IANS quoted her as saying. "There's always a benefit when you come from a family which plays the same sport. I discuss about the game with my sisters when we are together."

Team Punjab vs Team Jaipur: Schedule

Date: January 3

Time: 7 pm IST

Where to watch live

India : TV - Sony ESPN.

Live streaming - Sony Liv.

Live updates - Twitter.