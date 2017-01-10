Real life Dangal star Geeta Phogat finally looks ready to feature in the Pro Wrestling League 2017. The star Indian amateur wrestler, part of UP Dangal, is in contention to making her maiden appearance in the competition this year.

Geeta, 28, who fights at the women's wrestling 58kg weight division, is up against Punjab Royals' Manju Kumari at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

With her sister Babita Phogat ruled out of the rest of the competition via an injury during her bout against Sofia Mattsson in the opening fixture of UP Dangal this year, all hopes from the Phogat sisters now fall on Geeta and her younger sister Ritu Phogat.

As a matter of fact, the UP Dangal team also ruled out Geeta from participating in the competition owing to a persisting injury, but they soon came out with a statement that the Commonwealth Games 2012 gold medallist is raring to go.

"After the success of the film [Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal] everyone is eager to see her [Geeta] in action. Babita won't be able to play but she will be present to support her teammates," said UP Dangal team owner Sunny Katyal.

Also, men's 57 kg wrestler Vladimir Khinchegashvili (Georgia), gold medallist at Rio 2016 Olympics, remains a star attraction for Punjab Royals on Tuesday. He is up against UP Dangal's Amit Dahiya (India).

UP Dangal vs Punjab Royals: Schedule

Date: January 10

Time: 7 pm IST

Where to watch live

India : TV - Sony ESPN, Sony Max.

Live streaming - Sony Liv.

Live updates - Twitter.